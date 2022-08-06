Verdugo went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 7-4 win over the Royals.

Verdugo had gone just 3-for-20 (.150) with nine strikeouts in six games since his last multi-hit effort. The 26-year-old outfielder snapped the slump with a second-inning double, and added another two-bagger in the fourth and a single in the seventh. He's up to a .269/.310/.376 slash line with six home runs, 52 RBI, 41 runs scored, a stolen base and 24 doubles through 101 contests. With Jackie Bradley released and Franchy Cordero optioned to Triple-A Worcester, Verdugo should see the bulk of the starts in right field versus right-handed pitchers.