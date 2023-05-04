site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Getting day off
Verdugo is not in the Red Sox' lineup for Thursday's game versus the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
It's the second day off of the season for Verdugo, who has nine hits in his last five games. Raimel Tapia is taking his spot in right field and in the leadoff spot.
