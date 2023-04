Verdugo went 2-for-5 with one double, one homer, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's win over the Brewers.

Verdugo blasted a two-run shot in the third inning to start the scoring. It was the second consecutive night the 26-year old found the seats. Boston's leadoff hitter is crushing the ball to start the season, hitting .341 in 21 games. Plus Verdugo has provided some unexpected pop this week and is on pace to top his career-high 13 home runs.