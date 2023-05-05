site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Held out again Friday
RotoWire Staff
Verdugo (illness) remained out of the Red Sox' lineup Friday in Philadelphia.
Verdugo is battling an illness and will miss a second straight start. He's considered day-to-day. Raimel Tapia will pick up another start in right field and in the leadoff spot.
