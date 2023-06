Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBI in a 9-3 win against the Twins on Monday.

Verdugo produced the biggest hit of the contest for Boston, clearing the bases with a sixth-inning triple to unknot a 3-3 tie. The outfielder finished with his fifth straight multi-hit game and extended his overall hitting streak to 10 contests. During the latter stretch, Verdugo is batting .395 (17-for-43) with six extra-base hits, seven runs and seven RBI.