Verdugo went 2-for-4 with one homer, two RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Orioles.

Verdugo accounted for two of Boston's three runs Wednesday with an RBI single in the bottom of the first to put the Red Sox up 1-0 and a solo home run in the sixth to improve the lead to 3-0. The long ball was his 11th on the season and fourth in September. Verdugo is slashing .284/.332/.412 through 146 games this season with 70 runs and 74 RBI.