Verdugo is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

It's a bit strange to see Verdugo on the bench with Cleveland throwing right-hander Aaron Civale, but there's been no indication he's dealing with an injury. Rob Refsnyder will be in right field for the Red Sox and Jarren Duran has been elevated to the leadoff spot.