Verdugo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Verdugo started the past 17 games and will receive Thursday off after posting a .977 OPS with one home run, eight doubles, six RBI and 12 runs during that stretch. Rob Refsnyder will start in right field and bat sixth.
