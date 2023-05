Verdugo went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Verdugo went 0-for-12 over his last three games, which led to him getting Wednesday off ahead of Thursday's travel day. He'd gone five contests without an extra-base hit. Despite the recent slump, Verdugo remains one of the Red Sox's most consistent hitters. He's slashing .292/.364/.464 with five home runs, 20 RBI, 38 runs scored and three stolen bases through 49 games.