site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-alex-verdugo-removed-as-precaution | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Removed as precaution
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Verdugo was pulled from Wednesday's game against Seattle due to left groin tightness, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
The Red Sox have an off day Thursday, so Verdugo will get an extra day of rest before the team decides whether or not he will miss any more time. He should be considered day-to-day going forward.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read