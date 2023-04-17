Verdugo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Verdugo will head to the bench in what appears to be nothing more than a maintenance day while the Red Sox and Angels close their series with a day game that begins at 11:10 a.m. ET. Raimel Tapia will replace Verdugo as the Red Sox's starting right fielder and leadoff man.