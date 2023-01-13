site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Settles with Boston
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Verdugo agreed to a one-year, $6.3 million contract with the Red Sox on Friday to avoid arbitration, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Verdugo had a .280/.328/.405 slash line with 11 home runs and 74 RBI in 152 games for Boston last season. He's entering his penultimate season before becoming eligible for free agency in 2025.
