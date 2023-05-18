site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Should play Friday
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Verdugo (groin) should be able to play Friday in San Diego.
Verdugo was removed from Wednesday's game in the third inning due to tightness in his left groin. The Red Sox termed the removal as precautionary.
