Verdugo went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run, a steal and an additional run scored in Monday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Verdugo lead off the bottom of the first with a double and came around to score on Masataka Yoshida's RBI double. After reaching on a fielder's choice in the sixth, Verdugo stole second, marking his second swipe of the season, but he was stranded at second. The Blue Jays tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the ninth, but Verdugo blasted a walk-off solo shot to lead off the bottom half of the frame. He's hit safely in seven of his last eight games, including three straight multi-hit games, and has five extra-base knocks and eight RBI during that stretch.