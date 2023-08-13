Verdugo isn't in the Red Sox's lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
With Eduardo Rodriguez slated to start on the bump for Detroit, the left-handed bat of Verdugo will retreat to the dugout to begin the game. Adam Duvall will take over in right field while Verdugo sits.
More News
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Absent from lineup•
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Three hits in return•
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Back in lineup Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Scratched in manager's decision•
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Scratched from Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Clubs homer Tuesday•