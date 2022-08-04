Verdugo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Kansas City, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.
Verdugo started the past 25 games posted a .603 OPS during that stretch, and he'll take a seat Thursday with southpaw Kris Bubic pitching for the Royals. Jaylin Davis will start in right field and bat leadoff.
