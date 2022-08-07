Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.
This was Verdugo's second straight multi-hit effort after he opened August 1-for-12 in his first four contests. He accounted for the Red Sox's last run in the game, a sixth-inning blast off Royals starter Daniel Lynch. Verdugo continues to provide steady hitting in the middle of the order against right-handers -- he's slashing .271/.311/.385 with seven homers, 53 RBI, 42 runs scored, a stolen base and 24 doubles through 424 plate appearances this year.
