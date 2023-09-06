Verdugo (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The 27-year-old will sit for all three games in Tampa Bay after exiting Sunday's matchup versus Kansas City with left hamstring tightness. Verdugo could have the chance to rejoin the starting nine Friday against the Orioles following Thursday's team off day. Masataka Yoshida, Wilyer Abreu and Adam Duvall will start from left to right in the outfield Wednesday.