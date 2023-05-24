site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Taking seat Wednesday
Verdugo is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Verdugo is among the left-handed hitters on the bench as the Red Sox go up against southpaw Tyler Anderson. Raimel Tapia is a left-handed hitter himself but will play right field in Verdugo's place.
