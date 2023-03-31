site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Two hits in opener
Verdugo went 2-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-9 loss to the Orioloes.
Verdugo batted leadoff and helped erase an early 1-0 deficit with a triple to open the bottom half of the first inning. He's expected to bat leadoff whenever the Red Sox face a right-hander.
