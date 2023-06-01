site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Two hits in return
RotoWire Staff
Verdugo went 2-for-5 in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Reds.
Verdugo returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday's game with a minor illness. The outfielder has seven hits over his last 17 at-bats.
