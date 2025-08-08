Red Sox's Ali Sanchez: Picked up by Red Sox
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox claimed Sanchez off waivers Friday.
Sanchez will provide some catching depth for the Red Sox after being designated for assignment by Toronto on Tuesday. Carlos Narvaez is currently tending to knee soreness, and Sanchez could be called upon if Narvaez's knee remains problematic. Per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the Red Sox plan to have Sanchez report to San Diego as part of the 26-man roster.
