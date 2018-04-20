Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Breaks through with first homer
Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and three RBI in Boston's 8-2 win over the Angels on Thursday.
After going his first 15 games of the season without a home run, Benintendi broke through with his first long ball of the year with a sixth-inning blast off Nick Tropeano. Despite the lack of power, Benintendi has been getting on base at a solid clip (.384 on-base percentage) and he now sports an .834 OPS. Fantasy owners will hope the breakthrough homer means he's primed to get his power stroke going after he left the yard 20 times in his first full big-league campaign last year.
