Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Agrees to contract extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chapman and the Red Sox agreed Saturday to a one-year, $13.3 million contract extension with a vesting option for 2027, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Chapman has been among the most dominant closers in MLB this season, posting a 1.04 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 74:14 K:BB over 52 innings spanning 57 outings while racking up 26 saves in 28 chances. The 37-year-old joined Boston on a one-year contract last December and will now be with the club for at least one additional campaign. Romero explains that the option for 2027 is a vesting option that will become a mutual option if it doesn't trigger.
More News
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Dominant again for 26th save•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Shuts door for 25th save•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Notches 24th save•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Picks up 23rd save•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Earns one-out save Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Nabs win Friday•