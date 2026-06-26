Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Bounces back with 15th save

Chapman earned a save against the Yankees on Thursday, allowing two hits and issuing one walk over one scoreless inning.

Chapman was summoned to close things out with Boston up 6-3 in the ninth inning. The veteran closer had to sweat out the save, as the Yankees loaded the bases with two outs before Chapman retired Ben Rice on a game-ending groundout. Though it wasn't easy, the outing was a relative bounce-back after Chapman blew his first save his last time out, when he gave up three runs without retiring a batter against the Rockies. The fireballing lefty is up to 15 saves on the campaign, tied for ninth-most in the majors.