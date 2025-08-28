Chapman earned the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Baltimore, striking out three in a perfect ninth inning.

Chapman continued his stellar run with a three-strikeout effort Wednesday. The southpaw's gone 11.2 innings without allowing a hit, issuing just four walks while striking out 14 in that span. The 37-year-old Chapman's converted 26 of 28 save chances this season while posting a stellar 1.04 ERA with a 0.67 WHIP and 74:14 K:BB across 52 innings.