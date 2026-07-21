Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Escapes with 22nd save

Chapman secured the save Monday against Baltimore, allowing one hit and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.

The Orioles made Chapman work, getting the possible tying and go-ahead runs aboard, but Tyler O'Neill hit a tough-luck lineout to Tsung-Che Cheng to end the game. Chapman has now submitted five straight scoreless appearances and last blew a save during his June 28 outing against the Yankees. Through 31.2 innings, the hard-throwing southpaw sports a 1.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB with 22 saves in 24 chances.