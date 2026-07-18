Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Fans two for 20th save

Chapman earned the save in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Rays, striking out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Red Sox captured a 10-0 victory in the first game of Friday's doubleheader, but Chapman was needed in the nightcap to protect Boston's 5-3 lead in the ninth. The veteran southpaw shut the door on Tampa Bay with relative ease, needing just 13 pitches (11 strikes) to get through the inning while fanning two batters in the process. Chapman is up to 20 saves on the season (seventh-most in the majors) and has a 2.12 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB across 29.2 innings this season.