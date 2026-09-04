Chapman secured the save Thursday against Baltimore, allowing two runs on two hits and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

The Orioles made things very interesting after Christian Encarnacion-Strand launched a two-run home run, but Chapman hung on for the save in a shaky outing. It was the first time the All-Star closer conceded multiple earned runs since being unable to record an out June 22 in Colorado. He has a 2.12 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 62:20 K:BB and 31 saves in 33 chances over 46.2 innings.