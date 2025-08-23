Chapman earned the save in Friday's 1-0 win over the Yankees, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Chapman was handed a one-run lead in the ninth and slammed the door on just 10 pitches. The 37-year-old has now strung together 12 straight scoreless outings since July 26, continuing to turn back the clock in dominant fashion. For the year, he's 24-for-26 in save chances with a 1.08 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 71:14 K:BB across 50 innings.