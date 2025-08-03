Chapman earned a save against the Astros on Saturday, retiring both batters he faced (including one by strikeout) in the ninth inning.

Boston entered the ninth inning with a 7-3 lead and gave the ball to Jorge Alcala, who allowed two batters to reach base and got only one out. Chapman was then summoned in a save situation and struck out Cam Smith before retiring Mauricio Dubon on a groundout to end the game. The veteran closer continued what has been a dominant campaign -- he's allowed just six earned runs over 43.2 frames while posting a 64:13 K:BB. Chapman's ability to avoid walks has been a big part of his success, as his 2.7 BB/9 is on pace to be the lowest of his career. The left-hander's save Saturday was his 20th of the campaign, marking the 10th time he's reached that mark in his career but the first such instance since 2021.