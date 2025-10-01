Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Picks up four-out save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chapman gave up three hits and zero walks while striking out two batters across 1.1 innings to record the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Yankees.
With Boston up two runs entering the bottom of the ninth, Chapman made things interesting by allowing three consecutive singles to Paul Goldschmidt, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger to begin the inning. The veteran reliever then retired the next three batters he faced to preserve the win and secure the 11th postseason save of his career. After posting a career-best 1.17 ERA and 0.70 WHIP during the regular season, Chapman is a safe bet to receive the vast majority of save opportunities for the duration of the BoSox's postseason run.
More News
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Locks down 32nd save•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Records 31st save•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Reaches 30-save mark•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Takes first loss since May•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Rare four-strikeout inning in save•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Secures 28th save•