Chapman gave up three hits and zero walks while striking out two batters across 1.1 innings to record the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Yankees.

With Boston up two runs entering the bottom of the ninth, Chapman made things interesting by allowing three consecutive singles to Paul Goldschmidt, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger to begin the inning. The veteran reliever then retired the next three batters he faced to preserve the win and secure the 11th postseason save of his career. After posting a career-best 1.17 ERA and 0.70 WHIP during the regular season, Chapman is a safe bet to receive the vast majority of save opportunities for the duration of the BoSox's postseason run.