Chapman struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Yankees.

Chapman had given up a run in each of his previous two outings, which is the only time he's been scored on in consecutive appearances all year. He bounced back Sunday to convert his 30th save, 11 of which he's earned since the start of August. The closer's recent missteps haven't done much damage to his overall numbers -- he's still at a 1.26 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 82:14 K:BB across 57.1 innings this season.