Chapman earned the save in Friday's 1-0 win over Baltimore, striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Friday's AL East clash was a low-scoring affair, and Chapman was brought out for a second consecutive night to secure the win for Boston. The veteran southpaw needed 11 pitches (six strikes) to get through the frame, striking out Gunnar Henderson in the process for his 32nd save of the season, matching his total from the 2025 regular season. Chapman has a 1.89 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB over 19 innings since the All-Star break, securing 13 saves in the process.