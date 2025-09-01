Chapman collected the save in Monday's 6-4 victory over the Guardians, pitching a clean inning with one strikeout.

The flamethrowing southpaw required only five pitches to pocket his 363rd career save. Chapman has notched 16 consecutive scoreless appearances over which he's fired 12.2 hitless frames with a 16:4 K:BB and 11 saves. The 37-year-old has reentered the discussion as one of the elite fantasy closers this season thanks to his 1.00 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 77:14 K:BB across 54 total innings.