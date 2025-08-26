Chapman notched the save in Monday's 4-3 win over Baltimore, tossing a clean ninth inning with no strikeouts.

The All-Star southpaw's spectacular campaign continues, as he's now rattled off 13 consecutive scoreless appearances. Chapman is putting together arguably the best season of his outstanding career, submitting a 1.06 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 71:14 K:BB over 51 innings. He's also successfully converted 25 of his 27 save chances as Boston's closer.