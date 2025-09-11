Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Takes first loss since May
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chapman (4-3) took the loss Wednesday against the A's, allowing a run on two hits in one-third of an inning.
Shea Langeliers led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a double, the first hit given up by Chapman since July 23, a span of 14.2 innings. Langeliers would advance to third on a sacrifice fly before Chapman gave up a game-winning single to Lawrence Butler. Despite the hiccup Wednesday, it's been an incredible season for the 37-year-old Chapman, who sports a sparkling 1.14 ERA with a 0.67 WHIP and 81 strikeouts over 55.1 innings.
More News
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Rare four-strikeout inning in save•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Secures 28th save•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Up to 27 saves•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Agrees to contract extension•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Dominant again for 26th save•
-
Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Shuts door for 25th save•