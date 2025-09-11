Chapman (4-3) took the loss Wednesday against the A's, allowing a run on two hits in one-third of an inning.

Shea Langeliers led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a double, the first hit given up by Chapman since July 23, a span of 14.2 innings. Langeliers would advance to third on a sacrifice fly before Chapman gave up a game-winning single to Lawrence Butler. Despite the hiccup Wednesday, it's been an incredible season for the 37-year-old Chapman, who sports a sparkling 1.14 ERA with a 0.67 WHIP and 81 strikeouts over 55.1 innings.