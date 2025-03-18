Jordan (arm) played two innings at first base in Monday's 12-3 loss to the Orioles in Grapefruit League play.

Though he didn't make any plate appearances, Jordan's usage off the bench Monday implies that he's healthy after he was hit by a pitch and then lifted for a pinch runner in his last Grapefruit League game back on March 8. Jordan is likely to open the 2025 season at either Double-A Portland or Triple-A Worcester.