Clarke has not pitched for High-A Greenville since May 24 due to a blister caused by a hangnail issue, SoxProspects.com reports.

Clarke was one of the top breakout prospects of the first two months, as the 2024 fifth rounder logged a 1.88 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 38:9 K:BB in 24 innings across Single-A and High-A. He has yet to throw more than 4.2 innings in a pro start but has demonstrated elite stuff from the left side. Clarke has not been placed on the injured list despite being sidelined for over three weeks.