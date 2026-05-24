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Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Continues to thrive in long relief

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Bello took a no-decision Saturday against the Twins, allowing two unearned runs on eight hits and one walk in five innings of relief. He struck out five.

Working as a bulk reliever for the Red Sox on Saturday, Bello managed his first scoreless outing of the campaign. The right-hander has fared far batter out of the bullpen this year, posting a superb 0.98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB over 18.1 innings as a reliever as opposed to a ghastly 9.68 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and 18:18 K:BB across 30.2 frames as a starter. Given those splits, it would make sense for Boston to deploy Bello behind an opener again in his next scheduled appearance in Cleveland versus the Guardians.

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