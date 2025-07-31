Bello (7-5) picked up the win in Wednesday's 13-1 rout of the Twins, allowing one run on five hits and four walks over seven innings. He struck out four.

While his control wasn't particularly sharp, the only real blemish on Bello's line was a solo shot by Matt Wallner in the second inning. The right-hander fired his fourth quality start in his last five trips to the mound, and he hasn't been tagged for more than three earned runs since May 18, posting a 2.83 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 54:19 K:BB over 70 innings since the beginning of June. Bello will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Royals.