Bello did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Tigers. He allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out four.

Bello coughed up a run in the first inning and the Tigers plated another on an error in the third. He then served up a solo shot to Spencer Torkelson in the fourth. Bello has failed to complete five innings in back-to-back starts after turning in two consecutive quality starts. He tossed 55 of 92 pitches for strikes and now owns a lackluster 17:14 K:BB through 27 frames. Bello will carry a 2.33 ERA into his next matchup, which is projected to be at home against the Mets.