Bello (1-1) earned the win Sunday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts across 6.2 innings.

The Cardinals were making plenty of contact against Bello, but they were hitting it right at the Boston defense, so it was enough for Bello to work into the seventh inning and earn his first win of the 2026 campaign. Bello now owns an uninspiring 6.14 ERA and 9:9 K:BB across 14.2 innings through three starts. He's in line to face the Tigers at home Saturday.