Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Back in action Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Narvaez (knee) will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Astros.
As expected, Narvaez will rejoin the starting nine for the first time since last Tuesday, after a sore left knee kept him out of the lineup for each of the last four games. The Red Sox activated waiver pickup Ali Sanchez on Monday to provide the team with a third option at catcher, but Narvaez is expected to see the bulk of the starts behind the plate over both Sanchez and Connor Wong so long as his knee presents no issues for him moving forward.
