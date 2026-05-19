Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Back in action Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Narvaez (finger) will start at catcher and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Narvaez was pulled from Sunday's game versus Atlanta with right middle finger soreness and did not play Monday. However, he is feeling well enough to give it a go Tuesday as the Red Sox look to clinch the series win.
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