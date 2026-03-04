Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Back in action Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Narvaez (back) will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
As expected, Narvaez will slot back in behind the plate after taking a day off to recover from a bout of back spasms. The Red Sox recently revealed that Narvaez played hurt for essentially the entire 2025 season before undergoing surgery in October to clean up his left knee. The 27-year-old is 5-for-10 with two RBI so far this spring.
More News
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Scratched with back spasms•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Scratched Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Expected to remain starting catcher•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Set for meniscus surgery this week•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: On bench for regular-season finale•