Narvaez batted cleanup and went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Orioles.

That's two games in a row in the cleanup spot for Narvaez, who has earned a promotion. He's hit safely in seven consecutive games and reached base in nine of the last 10, going 16-for-35 (.457) with six walks, four doubles, one home run, four RBI, one steal and six runs during that span. Sunday's stolen base was his first of the season. Narvaez has moved ahead of Connor Wong as Boston's primary catcher.