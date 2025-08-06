Narvaez is absent from Wednesday's lineup versus the Royals due to knee soreness, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Narvaez looked gimpy while running out a grounder in Tuesday's 6-2 win, although he wasn't forced out of the contest. He was still sporting a limp prior to Wednesday's game, but the hope is he will be ready to play Friday in San Diego, per Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald. Connor Wong will be behind the dish for the Red Sox on Wednesday.