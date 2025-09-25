Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Getting breather Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Narvaez isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Toronto, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Narvaez will take a seat Thursday after going 2-for-8 with a homer and five RBI over the first two games of the series. Connor Wong will catch for starter Brayan Bello instead and bat ninth.
