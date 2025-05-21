Narvaez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Mets.

Narvaez led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a home run into the Monster seats that turned out to be the game-winning hit. The legend of the backup catcher continues to grow. Narvaez is 16-for-37 (.432) with five extra-base hits, seven RBI and eight runs scored over the last 12 games. As important as Tuesday's home run was, Narvaez's work behind the plate was equally key. Starter Walker Buehler was ejected early for arguing balls and strikes, forcing the backstop to shepherd six different relievers through 6.2 scoreless innings.